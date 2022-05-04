Advertisement

Laredo Nursing & Rehabilitation Center to hold blood drive

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is continuing its efforts to boost blood supply by organizing a blood drive in Laredo.

On Wednesday morning they will be setting up at the Laredo Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

The center is located at 1701 Tournament Trail Dr, Laredo, TX 78041.

It will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donors are advised to register beforehand by calling 956-334-0954 or going to southtexasblood.org.

Each donor will receive a free $10 gift card from H-E-B as a thank you for taking part in the initiative.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Update: Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Demond Bluntson
Demond Bluntson trial: Day Two
Belton student stabbed
Student stabbed at Belton High School
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Laredo Health Dept. on preventing a summer COVID surge
Laredo Health Dept. on preventing a summer COVID surge
Local moms treated to early Mother's Day event
Early voting results
File photo: Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Cuellar responds to draft Supreme Court decision
Pet of the Week: Groot
Pet of the Week: Groot