Laredo Nursing & Rehabilitation Center to hold blood drive
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is continuing its efforts to boost blood supply by organizing a blood drive in Laredo.
On Wednesday morning they will be setting up at the Laredo Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
The center is located at 1701 Tournament Trail Dr, Laredo, TX 78041.
It will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Donors are advised to register beforehand by calling 956-334-0954 or going to southtexasblood.org.
Each donor will receive a free $10 gift card from H-E-B as a thank you for taking part in the initiative.
