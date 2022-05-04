Laredo Nursing & Rehabilitation Center to hold blood drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is continuing its efforts to boost blood supply by organizing a blood drive in Laredo.

On Wednesday morning they will be setting up at the Laredo Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

The center is located at 1701 Tournament Trail Dr, Laredo, TX 78041.

It will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donors are advised to register beforehand by calling 956-334-0954 or going to southtexasblood.org.

Each donor will receive a free $10 gift card from H-E-B as a thank you for taking part in the initiative.

