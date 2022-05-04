Advertisement

Laredo proclaims May as National Bike Month

By Christian Del Rio
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Wednesday, May 4, City of Laredo officials recognized May as National Bike Month. A proclamation ceremony was held at city hall with elected-leaders and local cyclists present to commemorate the event. The proclamation highlights the importance of following safety measures to keep cyclists safe.

National Bike Month has been celebrated since 1956 across the country to encourage the many benefits of using a bicycle. However, you can’t talk about National Bike Month without mentioning safer streets.

Even though many cyclists are happy with the recognition, many still say there is work to be done to make the city safer for cyclist and drivers. Cyclist Mario Romo says the city still needs to improve their cycling roadways. However, not everyone agrees on the matter. Several truck drivers are not too happy with some bike lanes around the city.

