LBJ’s Loyola inks with TAMIU Dustdevils

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An LBJ softball player got a chance to sign on the dotted line to play for a university that’s close to home.

Valerie Loyola will be taking her talents to the next level and staying home to play softball for the TAMIU Dustdevils.

Loyola is coming off a big season where she helped guide LBJ to a second-place finish in district hitting over 500 at the plate with five home runs and six other extra base hits.

Loyola says, she is very thankful for her parent, teammates, and coaches because they have taught her everything and helped motivate her.

She says she is very excited to play softball at the next level.

Congratulations to Loyola and her family!

She says she plans to study in an engineering field while at TAMIU.

