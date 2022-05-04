Martin Tigers ready to face top 5A team in Ray

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Four teams are getting ready for the baseball playoffs including one that gets the pleasure of taking on one of the top teams in the state.

That’s the situation the Martin Tigers find themselves in as they get ready to face a Ray Texans team that is number one or two in Texas at the 5-A level depending on what poll you look at.

Martin is in this spot thanks to a big victory from Friday night in a play in game.

Most might think the Tigers would be intimidated by taking on a highly ranked team but the fact they met up in Border Olympics and it was close until the final inning, plus the heart this Tiger team has shown with big bounce back wins all has the guys in red ready to shock the state this weekend.

Martin Tigers First Baseman Jacob Rodriguez says, “We have our leaders out here always supporting us, always encouraging us to keep going, even if we’re down and losing they always have our backs and they believe in us.”

Martin Tigers Right Fielder Raul Rodriguez says, “This team never quits and it’s one of the things we have, we don’t quit and even if we’ve been in hard situations we know how to play and well we’re pumped up that it’s the number one team in the state and we’re looking to make a statement.”

The Tigers will get their chance to make that statement starting on Friday at six from Veterans Field in Laredo.

Then the series will shift to Corpus Christi for game two and if needed three on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2 p.m.

