Pet of the Week: Groot

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Best Friends for Life is searching for a loving home to take Groot home.

His name is Groot and although he is not a Guardian of the Galaxy, he will definitely guard his owner and shower him or her with plenty of love.

Groot is roughly three and half months and he is fully vaccinated, microchipped, and ready for adoption.

Best Friends for Life is an organization that works with LAPS, but they focus primarily on cats.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, the shelter is holding its second annual Mother’s Day Raffle to help generate funds for its cause.

They will be offering off several purses from Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch.

The cost for a raffle ticket is $20 and the raffle takes place on May 7.

If you would like to adopt Groot, purchase a raffle ticket or get involved with Best Friends for Life, you can call 956-286-2375.

