Saint Augustine Knights take second on the green
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Saint Augustine Golf Team is gearing for a run at the state tournament.
The Knights went to the Gleannloch Pines Course in Spring Texas on Monday and took second place overall firing off a 320.
Johnny Solis and Rolando Alfaro tie for the individual best score from Saint Aug as both shoot a five over 77 on the day.
Next up is a trip to Glen Rose Texas on Monday and Tuesday for the state tournament at the Squaw Valley Golf Course.
