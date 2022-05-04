Saint Augustine Knights take second on the green

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Saint Augustine Golf Team is gearing for a run at the state tournament.

The Knights went to the Gleannloch Pines Course in Spring Texas on Monday and took second place overall firing off a 320.

Johnny Solis and Rolando Alfaro tie for the individual best score from Saint Aug as both shoot a five over 77 on the day.

Next up is a trip to Glen Rose Texas on Monday and Tuesday for the state tournament at the Squaw Valley Golf Course.

