TxDOT launches Share the Road campaign

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - May is known as National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, a time to shed light on motorcycle safety and be mindful of motorcyclists when driving on the roads.

As more bikers take to the streets this spring and summer season, it’s crucial that drivers remain alert and look out for motorcyclists.

According to TxDOT, in 2021, a total of 519 motorcyclists died on a Texas road which is up seven percent from the year before; meanwhile, a total of 2,318 Texans were injured during a crash involving a motorcycle.

In an effort to reduce these statistics, TxDOT is launching its statewide “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign.

It’s also important for motorcyclists to operate a motorcycle safely and follow all of the rules of the road.

