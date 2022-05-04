Advertisement

UISD disinfecting service contract up for discussion

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - “Just because it’s legal, does it make it right?” That is the question two United Independent School District board members are asking after many have spoken out about a contract for services given to one of their own.

Nearly half a million dollars has been paid out to Disinfect Pro-Master. The board voted to hire the company owned by board member Ricardo Rodriguez to disinfect UISD school buildings. Although all legal requirements were met, questions continue to circulate if this is a conflict of interest.

Board members Javier Montemayor, Jr. and Frank Castillo have placed an item for next week’s board meeting to discuss the process on how this contract was approved and of possible modifications to the contract. Montemayor says, “we are going to talk about the protocol. We want to talk about the money that has been spent. We want to talk about the fiduciary duties.”

The public is invited to speak out and express their comments at the meeting happening Tuesday, May 10 at the UISD Student Activity Complex at 6:10 p.m.

