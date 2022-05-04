Advertisement

UISD to hold vaccine clinic

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is continuing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

UISD is making COVID-19 vaccines available once again Wednesday afternoon.

All phases of the vaccine will be offered for free from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at two separate locations.

UISD officials will be setting up at Washington Middle School which is located at 10306 Riverbank Drive or you can go to Los Obispos Middle School at 4801 Ejido Avenue.

To book your appointment visit https://www.uisd.net/covid19vaccine.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Update: Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Demond Bluntson
Demond Bluntson trial: Day Two
Belton student stabbed
Student stabbed at Belton High School
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Laredo Health Dept. on preventing a summer COVID surge
Laredo Health Dept. on preventing a summer COVID surge
Local moms treated to early Mother's Day event
Early voting results
File photo: Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Cuellar responds to draft Supreme Court decision
Pet of the Week: Groot
Pet of the Week: Groot