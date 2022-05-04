UISD to hold vaccine clinic

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is continuing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

UISD is making COVID-19 vaccines available once again Wednesday afternoon.

All phases of the vaccine will be offered for free from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at two separate locations.

UISD officials will be setting up at Washington Middle School which is located at 10306 Riverbank Drive or you can go to Los Obispos Middle School at 4801 Ejido Avenue.

To book your appointment visit https://www.uisd.net/covid19vaccine.

