Webb County Tax Assessor’s Office to close early

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you have any business with the Webb County Tax Assessor Collector’s Office, it may need to wait until Thursday.

Earlier this week, the county tax assessor’s office announced that it will be closing at noon for maintenance.

The office will re-open for regular business hours on Thursday, May 5.

If you have any questions, you can call (956) 523-4200.

