2 adults, 3 students arrested after fight breaks out at AHS Spring Game

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two adults and 3 students are arrested late Wednesday evening after a fight breaks out during the Alexander High School Spring Scrimmage Football Game.

In a statement, United Independent School District officials confirmed an adult man and woman drove by the parking lot of Krueger field in a white car.

The man in the car allegedly showed off a gun, and then got out of the car and sat down next to a group of students.

A coach spotted this interaction and informed UISD police. UISD police headed to the scene, and also called the Laredo Police for backup.

The UISD statement alleged that the suspect then walked to his vehicle and appeared to be hiding something. During that time, students accompanied the suspect to his vehicle and got in the way as police attempted to arrest the man and woman.

This caused a fight to break out between the suspect, some students, and the police.

Ultimately, the man and woman were arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail. Three students were also arrested and taken to the juvenile facility.

UISD reported after checking the serial number on the gun, it was determined that it was stolen from Oklahoma. The suspect will also be charged with being in possession of a stolen gun.

“It was an isolated incident that occurred in the Krueger Field parking lot,” UISD said in a statement. “There was no imminent danger to students or fans as the UISD police and Laredo Police acted quickly and apprehended and arrested the suspect and those involved.”

Some officers sustained minor scratches and bruises. No one was taken to the hospital.

