30-year-old and teen charged with Laredo’s 7th homicide

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police arrest two people in connection to Laredo’s latest homicide. 30-year-old Gerardo Rocha and a 14-year-old male are charged with the murder of Gerardo Niño.

Gerardo Rocha arrested for murder (Laredo Police Department)

Preliminary reports claim that a personal feud could have led to the shooting. Police were called after 3 a.m. to the 1800 block of North India Avenue. While they searched the area, police heard a woman screaming from a home saying her son was shot. The victim was identified as Niño, who was 31 years old. Through the course of the investigation, police located several pieces of evidence and seized a vehicle that is believed to have been used on the night of the murder.

Both the teen and Rocha are not only facing murder charges, but a count of deadly conduct. The teen is at the Webb County Youth Village. Rocha is at the Webb County Jail.

The murder investigation remains ongoing.

