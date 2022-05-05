Academy Sports surprises two teachers with shopping spree
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Academy Sports + Outdoors is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week and Mother’s Day by surprising two United High School teachers and moms with a shopping spree.
The teachers, who are moms, will get to shop alongside their families ahead of Mother’s Day. Academy Sports + Outdoors is donating two $500 shopping sprees and the teachers were surprised on Thursday, May 5.
Through Sunday, May 8, all teachers and school faculty receive 10% off their entire purchase at Academy Sports + Outdoors both in-store and online.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.
For more headlines. click here.