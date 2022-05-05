Cinco de Mayo celebrated at San Agustin Plaza

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A special ceremony on Thursday morning commemorated the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla. The Mexican consulate held an event in front of the monument dedicated to General Ignacio Zaragoza at the San Agustín Plaza.

The Mexican army held back invading French forces 160 years ago. Several honors were made to recognize this moment in Mexican history which officials say is interesting to see on this side of the border.

The consul of protection says, “as a Mexican, I can tell you that it is beautiful to come to another country and see that there are monuments honoring Mexican icons, or Mexican historical figures, such as General Ignacio Zaragoza, who was a general that led the Mexican troops against the French army, which in those times, was the most important and powerful army in the world against this foreign intruder, and Mexico was victorious. So, it is really wonderful to see on this side of the river.”

Officials from Nuevo Laredo were also in attendance.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.