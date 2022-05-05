Advertisement

Federal soldiers arrive in Nuevo Laredo as reinforcements

By Omar Anzaldua and Julio Pruneda
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Federal soldiers have arrived in Nuevo Laredo to act as reinforcements.

According to reports, the soldiers are going to be helping with daily surveillance work. They arrived in military planes on Wednesday, May 5, and were ready to go out and patrol the streets of Nuevo Laredo.

This comes as 900 federal soldiers arrived in Nuevo Laredo to help maintain security from the threat of violence by organized crime gangs.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Update: Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Demond Bluntson
Demond Bluntson trial: Day Two
Belton student stabbed
Student stabbed at Belton High School
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

National Prayer Day
National Prayer Day today
Fight at Krueger field leads to 2 adults, 3 students being arrested
2 adults, 3 students arrested after fight breaks out at AHS Spring Game
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Chance of Thundershower End of Night, Very Hot Weekend
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast