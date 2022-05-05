Federal soldiers arrive in Nuevo Laredo as reinforcements

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Federal soldiers have arrived in Nuevo Laredo to act as reinforcements.

According to reports, the soldiers are going to be helping with daily surveillance work. They arrived in military planes on Wednesday, May 5, and were ready to go out and patrol the streets of Nuevo Laredo.

This comes as 900 federal soldiers arrived in Nuevo Laredo to help maintain security from the threat of violence by organized crime gangs.

