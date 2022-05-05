Geneology program at Laredo public library

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library and the Villa San Agustin de Laredo Genealogy Society (VSALGS) are co-hosting the members’ annual program on Thursday, May 5.

The program is called “Finding Family Around the World,” and it features exhibits of members’ research, family histories, and other interesting displays. The public will also have a hands-on opportunity to learn about ancestry.com, one of the genealogy databases available in the library.

The program is happening from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room of the library. For more information, you can call Sylvia Reash, VSALGS President, at (956) 763-1810 or Renée LaPerrière, Librarian, at (956) 218-2511.

