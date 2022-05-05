Heat Break Ground on New Facility
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a ground breaking kind of morning for the Laredo Heat as they put shovels in the ground to kick off the construction of a new soccer facility here in the Gateway City. The facility is expected to not only have a small stadium for the big club to play in but also a number of youth fields as well for the Heat’s academy.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.
For more headlines. click here.