Heat Break Ground on New Facility

By Ryan Bailey
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a ground breaking kind of morning for the Laredo Heat as they put shovels in the ground to kick off the construction of a new soccer facility here in the Gateway City. The facility is expected to not only have a small stadium for the big club to play in but also a number of youth fields as well for the Heat’s academy.

