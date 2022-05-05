Laredo Heat soccer team breaks ground on new facility

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a groundbreaking day for the Laredo Heat soccer team as they are looking to have their own home in the near future.

The team came together early on Wednesday, May 4, to put shovels in the ground on a brand new facility that will house not only the big club but the organization’s youth leagues as well.

The site is just off Loop 20 across from the Laredo International Airport. First up will be some of those smaller fields. They are hoping to have a field with seating for about a thousand people ready to go for the summer of 2023.

The Laredo Heat owner, Shashi Vaswani, says, ”This is a huge day for us, It’s a great honor to do some fields for the community and the Laredo Heat youth and for all youth soccer here in Laredo, and we can’t wait for it to be finished.”

Not only did the team break ground, but they also unveiled their uniforms for this summer, going with traditional road whites while the home kits will be black and red. The heat will kick off their season on Friday, May 13, in San Antonio. Their home opener is in two weeks against Brownsville over at TAMIU.

