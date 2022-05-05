Advertisement

Laredo man pleads guilty to transporting undocumented immigrants

By Heather Sanchez
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 23-year-old Laredo resident has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport undocumented immigrants resulting in death, announced U.S. attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Abraham J. Ahumada admitted to leaving the victims behind after a car accident.

On November 13, 2021, Ahumada drove a black Nissan Murano down U.S. Highway 83. Law enforcement attempted to pull him over, but he proceeded to flee. He did not yield and instead accelerated above the speed limit. Ahumada disregarded a red light during the pursuit along U.S. 83 and collided with a passenger vehicle crossing the intersection with the right of way. The collision resulted in three deaths.

