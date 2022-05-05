National Day of Prayer today

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s National Day of Prayer. On the first Thursday of May, people of different faiths come together at cities and states across the country to pray for guidance through different problems affecting the community and that’s no different in Laredo.

Local religious groups were at the outside city hall on Thursday, May 5 at noon in observance of National Day of Prayer.

Pastor Esther Gallegos with Christ Miracle Center says the day has a special significance to her because it acts as a way of bringing people together and they may pray for one of the issues that many feel is plaguing the border. ”[We’re coming together] to pray for the protection of our borders, to cure our borders with prayer. We know that with open borders, there’s a lot of risks, a lot of dangers involved, not only for us as a community but for the people that are crossing. Many have lost their lives too. Many are the victims of human trafficking, so we just need to pray overall, for those that are coming and for the protection of our community, that we have a safe environment, atmosphere,” Gallegos says.

Sandra Howell, the senior pastor of Laredo Church of the Crossroads, says Americans have many things to pray for during these uncertain times, such as the nation’s economy, its school system, as well as the health system. ”We know that the Lord wants to bless America. That’s his desire. We are praying in harmony with His heart for what He’s established in this country in order to prosper and go forward.” If you couldn’t make it to the event, pastors say you can always pray at home.

National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.