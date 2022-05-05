Advertisement

South Texas Food Bank hosts Cinco de Mayo Health Fiesta

By Ruben Villarreal
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The South Texas Food Bank is hosting a Cinco de Mayo Health Fiesta Under the Stars on Thursday.

The goal of the fair is to create all-around health awareness in a fun and interactive way. More than 20 organizations will be on hand offering a wide variety of information and services. The health fiesta will also include a farmers’ mercado featuring a wide variety of seasonal produce that attendees will get a chance to take home for free, plus food samples, and fun giveaways.

The event starts at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the south Texas Food Bank at 2121 Jefferson Street and it’s free and open to the public.

