UISD Police try to find four students in connection to a fight

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities have released the mug shots of the two people arrested after a fight broke out Wednesday night during the Alexander High School Spring Scrimmage football game.

20-year-old Angel Trujillo, who is a former Alexander High School student, is charged with carrying a prohibited weapon, assault of a police officer, deadly conduct and resisting arrest. His girlfriend, 19-year-old Priscilla Garcia, is charged with interfering with an arrest. Trujillo and Garcia are now at the Webb County Jail.

Angel Trujillo charged with carrying a prohibited weapon, assault of a police officer, deadly...
Angel Trujillo charged with carrying a prohibited weapon, assault of a police officer, deadly conduct, and resisting arrest.(Laredo Police Department)
Priscilla Garcia charged with interfering with an arrest.
Priscilla Garcia charged with interfering with an arrest.(Laredo Police Department)

United Independent School District Police Chief Ray Garner says Trujillo and Garcia drove by the parking lot of Krueger Field on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. Trujillo then allegedly showed a gun as he drove by, got out of his truck, and then sat down next to some students.

A coach notified UISD Police and the Laredo Police Department of the interaction. UISD Police Chief says, “that’s when we got information and we attempted to take a look at his pick-up truck. My officers attempted to go in the pick-up truck. He resisted. There were several juveniles that tried to get him away from the police.”

Three students were charged with interfering with an arrest and assault of a police officer and taken to the juvenile facility. UISD Police are trying to find four other students in connection to the fight.

