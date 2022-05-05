U.S. extends some expiring immigrant work permits for 1.5 years

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Biden administration is extending expiring or soon-to-expire work permits for tens of thousands of immigrants.

The extension will allow most immigrants to continue working on those documents for up to a year and a half after they expire. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says the new policy has been put in place as a response to the backlog of 1.5 million work permit applications at the nation’s legal immigration agency.

Immigration attorney, Jose Salvador Tellez, says even though there is an extension, qualifying immigrants should still file for a renewal. “It still requires you to file the employment authorization application for renewal. It does not waive that requirement. It does allow the continuity of validity of the employment authorization.”

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services reports the work permit applications affected by the extension are mostly asylum seekers, certain immigrants seeking permanent residence, and those trying to cancel a deportation order.

