DPS and Texas Military conduct “Show of Force” Drill

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas military Department as well as other entities conducted a practice run to prepare for the potential surge of migrants that could cross the border illegally.

The training exercise took place on Friday morning between international bridge one and two.

The training is part of Governor Greg Abbott’s response to Title 42 ending in the upcoming days.

The training called Operation Mirror consists of having state agents ready in the event that migrants should cross the Rio Grande.

Agents are said to be given equipment to assist immigrants in case of drowning.

Highway Patrol Sergeant Juan Maldonado says similar training were executed in other border cities such as Brownsville and El Paso.

Law enforcement on the other side of the border in Nuevo Laredo also took part in the training exercise.

