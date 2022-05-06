Advertisement

Driscoll Health Plan to hold Mother’s Day Brunch and Expo

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is pampering moms of all ages during a special event this weekend.

On Saturday morning, Driscoll Health Plan in conjunction with the Laredo Life Pregnancy Center and Laredo First Assembly are sponsoring a Mother’s Day Brunch & Expo to celebrate moms on their big day.

The event will feature manicures, bingo, raffles, exercise, and nutrition tips and of course mariachi music.

The Nixon High School Cosmetology Department will also be giving free manaciures as well.

Reymundo Cruz with Driscoll Health Plan says it’s about taking care of those who are often the ones looking out for others on their big day!

Cruz says, “We want to celebrate our moms in the community we know that moms tend to take care of the whole family in some cases and maybe don’t put some time to take care of themselves. This is an opportunity to get some services done, get some beauty tips as well, just a time for them to enjoy themselves at this event with other ladies and also just to be part of their community.”

It’s all taking place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First Assembly of God located at 6103 McPherson.

The brunch and refreshments are available while supplies last.

The event is free and open to the public.

