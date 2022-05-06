Advertisement

Encinal Police Department seizes weapon during traffic stop

Traffic stop leads to weapon seizure
Traffic stop leads to weapon seizure
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A dangerous weapon is off the streets thanks to the work of a law enforcement officers.

This past Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. the Encinal Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a black vehicle that was parked at a gas station.

Authorities searched the vehicle after the driver was acting suspicious and officers saw what was believed to be marijuana in plain sight.

After a thorough search, officers found an AK-47 rifle wrapped in a sweater inside the trunk.

The 20-year-old driver was arrested and taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses.

Encinal authorities seized the vehicle and the rifle.

