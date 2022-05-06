Advertisement

Fasken Rec Center holds fashion show

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was an exciting morning for several local women as they prepared for a big night.

Several ladies were rehearsing for a craft exhibit and fashion show at the Senior Fasken Recreation Center on Thursday night.

This is something unique and different from the usual activities the ladies do at the center.

Organizers say it’s a way to make them feel special before Mother’s Day.

Maribel Maciel says those who took part in the fashion show were nervous but extremely excited to be a part of this opportunity.

Roughly 18 ladies participated in the fashion show.

The Fasken Senior Program welcomes those 62 and over Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

