Hot hot heat!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s going to feel a lot like summer this weekend! On Friday we’ll start warm and humid in the mid to upper 70s and we will only get hotter from there!

Expect a high of 101 for Friday and then a high of 107 on Saturday.

It’s going to be a hot Mother’s Day, with a high of 105 degrees and clear and sunny skies.

If you were hoping for some relief for next week... don’t hold your breath, it’s going to remain in the hundreds for next week.

Nothing but clear and sunny skies with no chances of rain or relief in sight.

