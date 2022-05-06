Advertisement

Hot hot heat!

Hot hot heat!
Hot hot heat!(KGNS)
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s going to feel a lot like summer this weekend! On Friday we’ll start warm and humid in the mid to upper 70s and we will only get hotter from there!

Expect a high of 101 for Friday and then a high of 107 on Saturday.

It’s going to be a hot Mother’s Day, with a high of 105 degrees and clear and sunny skies.

If you were hoping for some relief for next week... don’t hold your breath, it’s going to remain in the hundreds for next week.

Nothing but clear and sunny skies with no chances of rain or relief in sight.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Update: Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Demond Bluntson
Demond Bluntson trial: Day Two
Belton student stabbed
Student stabbed at Belton High School
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Chance of Thundershower End of Night, Very Hot Weekend
Yolanda Villarreal
The force is strong in Laredo
The force is strong in Laredo
The force is strong in Laredo
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Chance Thunderstorm Late Wednesday Night