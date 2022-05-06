Advertisement

Laredo Firefighter’s Union reporting text message scam

Scams college students need to avoid
Scams college students need to avoid(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Firefighters Union is advising the public that scammers are texting people in an attempt to collect money.

According to the officials, the scams are being conducted through text message saying that the firefighter’s union is selling apparel and other merchandise on behalf of the union.

The firefighter’s union will never call or text people to collect money. They are asking residents to ignore the messages and to help get the word out.

The union is filing a police report after being made aware of the scam.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Update: Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Demond Bluntson
Demond Bluntson trial: Day Two
Belton student stabbed
Student stabbed at Belton High School
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Bike rentals
Laredo Parks Department hosting glow bike ride event
Man accused of animal cruelty
Laredo Man accused of animal cruelty
Cinco de Mayo celebrated at San Agustin Plaza
Cinco de Mayo celebrated at San Agustin Plaza
Cinco de Mayo celebrated at San Agustin Plaza
Cinco de Mayo celebrated at San Agustin Plaza