Laredo Firefighter’s Union reporting text message scam

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Firefighters Union is advising the public that scammers are texting people in an attempt to collect money.

According to the officials, the scams are being conducted through text message saying that the firefighter’s union is selling apparel and other merchandise on behalf of the union.

The firefighter’s union will never call or text people to collect money. They are asking residents to ignore the messages and to help get the word out.

The union is filing a police report after being made aware of the scam.

