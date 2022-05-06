Laredo Main Street hosting Mother’s Day event downtown

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Mother’s Day taking place this weekend, Laredo Main Street is throwing a special celebration for local mothers of all ages!

This Saturday, the organization will hold an event called, “Mananitas para las mamas”.

There will be plenty of local vendors and music to celebrate moms of all ages from all over Laredo-Webb County.

There will also be a mariachi there to serenade the mothers.

Two blocks from Farragut Street between Salinas and Flores will be closed to road traffic for the special event.

Organizers say it’s also the perfect time to find a gift before Sunday.

The festivities will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday.

