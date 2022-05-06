Laredo Man accused of animal cruelty

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after a video of alleged animal abuse surfaces online.

Laredo Police arrested 24-year-old Daniel Alejandro Mendoza and charged him with cruelty to non-livestock animal torture.

The investigation started when a video circulated on social media that showed a man striking a dog with an object.

After a thorough investigation conducted by the Laredo Police Department’s Crimes Against Property Unit, authorities were able to identify Mendoza as the person in the video.

According to police, Mendoza allegedly struck the dog with a metal shower curtain rod.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined there was sufficient evidence to arrest and charge Mendoza.

He was taken to the Webb County Jail.

