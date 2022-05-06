Advertisement

Laredo Parks Department hosting glow bike ride event

Bike rentals
(KGNS)
By Ruben Villarreal
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department is inviting families to roll on over to Slaughter Park for a special bike ride event!

On Friday evening, the parks department will hold a glow bike ride event at 6 p.m.

The theme of the event is superheroes and prizes will be awarded for the best decorated, best illuminated and most creative bike.

You can bring your own bicycle, or you can rent one from the city; however, they are only available on a first come, first serve basis.

It’s all happening at Slaughter Park at 202 North Stone.

For more information call 956-729-4600.

