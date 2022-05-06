Laredo-trained ‘Epicenter’ favored to do well at 2022 Kentucky Derby

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The top 20 best 3-year-old Thoroughbreds in the country will leave the starting gate in the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Going back and forth as the favorites to win are two horses—Zandon, who is favored to win at 3 to 1, and Epicenter, favored 7 to 2.

What’s exciting about Epicenter is that he is one of our own—a Laredo horse who is at the center of attention after capturing 164 points in races this year. He could be the horse that wins the one race that’s eluded Keith and Marilyn Asmussen in their 50-year history of horse training.

Epicenter began his training at the Asmussen’s El Primero Training Center off Mines Rd. He was just a yearling when he arrived to begin his training.

“Keith broke--educated him--taught him all the lessons that he need to know,” said Marilyn Asmussen. “How to break from the starting gate, how to go in between horses, how to get dirt in his face, how to get around horses, how to come in on the rail.” Lessons that didn’t take long for Epicenter to master.

“After he finished his education at El Primero, Steve took him from there and got him ready, and raced him a couple of times as a two-year-old,” said Marilyn. “But then he really started to shine when he turned three.”

Steve, the Asmussen’s youngest son, has become quite a sought-after horse trainer, taking Laredo horses for part two of their education to his training centers in Kentucky and Louisiana. To date, his horses have won eight Breeders’ Cup races, the Preakness twice, the Belmont once and his horses have come in 2nd twice in previous Kentucky Derbies. Steve’s also trained the American Horse of the Year four times, and and to date he’s earned the title of ‘All-time Leading Thoroughbred Trainer in North America” with 9,727 races—an unprecedented number that placed him in the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 2016. And while there are other horse trainers, Steve’s ability to spot talent is what sets him apart.

“He can spot that and see it and how the horse performs with other horses the same age,” explained Marilyn.

That uncanny ability got Epicenter noticed, having already won some big races this year and causing quite the talk among industry analyst that he could be the horse that takes this year’s roses. A win that Marylin says would be the crowning moment for the Asmussen family.

“Keith started out as a caretaker with his dad, and then a jockey and now he is one of the most respected horsemen in the world,” she said. “To have the Kentucky Derby put on top of that list for him would be like, ‘that’s it—I did it!’”

And whether Epicenter comes in at the top—or not—this Saturday, for Marilyn, a mother’s love and pride for her son always comes in first.

“For Keith and I, it’s that as dedicated and as good a horseman—and how hard he tries—as Steven is, we want it more for Steven than the horse, and that’s because we’re parents.”

In the drawing for gate position, it’ll be number three for Epicenter, which according to horse experts, could lead to some traffic challenges. But Keith says Epicenter’s natural speed could overcome that.

Meanwhile, another Asmussen horse is set to race the night before the Derby—on Friday in the Kentucky Oaks Filly race. It’s the girls turn, and Echo Zulu is her name with 4 to 1 odds of winning. Good luck to both Laredo horses as they run for the roses.

