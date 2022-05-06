LVL2 Gaming to hold Free Comic Book Day event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The first Saturday in May is known as Free Comic Book Day and LVL2 Gaming is inviting you to celebrate with them on Saturday.

You can grab a free comic book at the door and visit the many local vendors selling all types of comic books and collectibles.

The South Texas Collectors Expo, the organization that is known for holding the TAMIU Comic Con will also be promoting its newest event and will be vending signed sports memorabilia.

They will also be hosting a cosplay contest and other fun side events throughout the day.

Plus, there will be a special guest appearance by Tracy Lynn Cruz who played the yellow Space Power Ranger.

She will be signing autographs and will be available for pictures.

LVL2 gaming is located at 2715 east Del Mar Boulevard, Suite A8.

