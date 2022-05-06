Mayor Saenz says funding for World Trade Bridge expansion seems promising

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Mayor Pete Saenz and several other officials from the City of Laredo as well as Nuevo Laredo’s mayor are back from their business trip in Washington D.C.

On Friday morning, Mayor Saenz shared details about the trip which he says was productive and very promising.

The dignitaries met with various U.S. federal representatives this week to present and discuss important projects including the Binational River Park and the World Trade Bridge expansion.

Mayor Saenz says, “As far as the expansion of the World Trade Bridge, it was extremely promising. It got to the point that I thought that maybe the undersecretary there was going to pull out his checkbook and write us a check for 24 million dollars. He was that positive that he could provide some funds for the World Trade Bridge. And if we do get it, and I feel very certain that we will, to get something close to the 24 million dollars, obviously that’s going to help us by not financing that with bridge revenue funds here locally.”

Saenz goes on to say that if we get the funds from Washington, we’ll save that money and we can apply elsewhere.

Regarding the Binational River Project, Mayor Saenz says the U.S. Department of the Interior encouraged the City of Laredo to apply to certain programs for more funding.

He says he will also take a trip to Mexico City with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar to gain further funding for the project.

