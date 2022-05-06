Three injured in two car crash in south Laredo
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three people are rushed to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in south Laredo.
According to the Laredo Fire Department, the accident happened on Thursday night at around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Jaime Zapata and Wildcat.
When paramedics arrived, they found three people injured at the scene.
A 20-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were both transported to LMC in serious condition.
Meanwhile, a 10-year-old boy was in stable condition.
The accident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.
For more headlines. click here.