Laredoan Hoping this is his Time at the Derby

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s Steve Asmussen is a Hall of Fame horse trainer with just about every accolade in the book, the only thing still out of his grasp is the big one, the Kentucky Derby. This year could finally be his year though as Asmussen has one of the odds on favorites with Epicenter at 5/1 as of Friday evening.

