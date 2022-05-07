Advertisement

Laredoan Hoping this is his Time at the Derby

By Ryan Bailey
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s Steve Asmussen is a Hall of Fame horse trainer with just about every accolade in the book, the only thing still out of his grasp is the big one, the Kentucky Derby. This year could finally be his year though as Asmussen has one of the odds on favorites with Epicenter at 5/1 as of Friday evening.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities investigating death
Update: Laredo Police investigating murder on India Avenue
Demond Bluntson
Demond Bluntson retrospective competency trial continues
Belton student stabbed
Student stabbed at Belton High School
Haitians arrive at the border
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Longhorns forced into must win mode after 5-3 loss
Longhorns Forced into Must Win Mode
Tigers struggle with top ranked Ray
Tigers Struggle to Get Going
Bulldogs use two out rally to plate 8 total runs Friday night
Bulldogs Explode in the 5th for Big Victory
St. Augustine's Efram Melendez makes Laredo history winning his 2nd state title in a row!
Melendez Makes it Back to Back at State