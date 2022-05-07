Advertisement

Texas May 7 Election Day Preparations for Webb County

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Elections Office prepared on Friday for Saturday’s Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.

There are two amendments on the ballot. One would allow the state to lower property tax limits on the homes of the elderly or disabled.

The other would increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.

” We’re getting ready for [Saturday],” said Jose Luis Castillo, Webb County Elections Administrator. " We’re going to get 34 sites open around the County. We’ll be open between 7 am and 7 pm,” he added.

Castillo said, if you have any questions regarding where you can vote on May 7, 2022, or anything else dealing with Election day you can call his office at (956) 523-4050.

