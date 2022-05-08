LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Fire reported off Loop 20 Saturday night.

A fire was reported behind the store Ross off of loop 20 on Saturday night.

The Laredo police department confirmed a part of the loop has been closed due to the fire. This closure was in front of the Laredo International Airport. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Laredo Fire Department.

