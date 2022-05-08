Slow Trend to Bigger Gulf Influence

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air arrived above our area from the Mexican Plateau. A shallow layer of gulf air remained, bringing a very hot and humid combination. We will begin to see the desert air above retreat to the west with gulf air occupying a deeper layer of the atmosphere. This will be seen in morning clouds returning, and afternoon temperatures coming down a little, but still reaching around 100.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.