Arrest leads to recovery of stolen cross

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A stolen cross is returned to its rightful owners after authorities make an arrest at a local grocery store.

Jose Luis Soto Rios, 56, is facing several charges including assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and theft.

Soto Rios was arrested on Friday, May 6 after Laredo Police responded to a disturbance at a grocery store located at the 4300 block of Santa Maria.

When officers arrived, Soto Rios became irate and assaulted one of the officers at the scene.

During the arrest, officers found a copper-plated cross valued at $1,00 in his waistband.

It was later determined the cross was stolen from the St. Agustin Cathedral back in April 27.

Soto Rios was taken to the Webb County Jail under no bond.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.