Border Patrol says human smugglers put carpet on shoes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol is giving the public a first-hand look at some of the tactics smugglers use as they attempt to bring in undocumented people into the U.S.

Last week, the agency released pictures on its Facebook page some of the creative methods being used.

In one instance, smugglers used carpet to line their shoes and those of the undocumented people.

All in an effort to cover their tracks.

Agents say they continuously have to stay on alert to keep up with smuggling attempts which have included in the past of hiding individuals inside of crates of vegetables.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.