City celebrates Economic Development Week

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is kicking off the second week of May to celebrate Economic Development Week.

On Monday morning, the city held a proclamation ceremony where they celebrated the 95th anniversary of the International Economic Development Council in partnership with the Laredo Economic Development Department.

During the ceremony, officials discussed some of the events that will promote the week such as an infrastructure session, entrepreneur forum and other initiatives meant to improve our local economy.

Gene Lindgren, the president and CEO of the economic Development Corporation says that Laredo is at a good economic standpoint when compared to other cities.

Lindgren says, “We are in a tremendously good place, there is a tsunami of business coming from overseas and other parts of the U.S. because of the supply chain issues that affected Loss Angeles and global economy that happened during the pandemic.

Lindgren also went to say that the poverty level is starting to go down in Laredo and it’s a testament to the city the county the state and organizations like Laredo College, TAMIU, the city’s Economic Development are partners in what he calls team Laredo.

This Friday, the LEDC will have a shop local initiative where they are going to be giving away prizes at the Outlet Shoppes from 12 to 2 p.m.

