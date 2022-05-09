Commissioners approve new equipment for Webb County Fire Department

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County’s First responders will be getting some much needed new equipment.

On Monday morning, Webb County Commissioners voted on a lease agreement with Pierce Financing Solutions to replace ten frontline units for the Webb County Fire Department.

The county agreed on a seven-year lease.

That means in seven years, the ten frontline units will be replaced with new ones.

The frontline units consist of four tankers, four fire pumpers and an ambulance.

The goal is to ensure the community the department has new equipment to use during an emergency call.

This agreement includes having certified mechanics to fix the units if needed.

Webb County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Landin says this includes Bruni, Mirando, Oilton, and Aguilares area because there are fire stations out there as well.

Landin goes on to say, “This includes the future fire station that’s getting ready to be under construction. Once that occurs and by the time that station is open, hopefully these trucks will be ready to be put there.”

Commissioners also approved 55 breathing masks for their firefighter volunteers.

