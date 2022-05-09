Advertisement

DPS and Border Patrol shut down stash house in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents and DPS Troopers working Operation Lone Star discovered over four dozen undocumented immigrants living inside a stash house in south Laredo.

The discovery was made on Monday, May 2 at around 12 p.m. when DPS Troopers conducted a traffic stop at the 3200 block of Pita Mangana Road and found six undocumented immigrants being smuggled.

During the stop, agents received information regarding an active stash house where the individuals were being alleged taken.

Authorities found the home and arrested an additional 58 undocumetned people.

The case was turned over to Border Patrol for further investigation.

