Dr. Trevino speaks on mysterious hepatitis cases in children

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Health officials are worried about more than 100 cases of severe and unexplained hepatitis in children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 109 cases in 25 states. So far, five kids have died, and 14% needed liver transplants.

Almost all of them have had to be hospitalized.

It’s still a mystery what is causing the disease, and investigators say there may not be a single cause.

hepatitis is a general term used to describe any swelling of the liver. Viruses, toxins, and autoimmune diseases are among a variety of things that can lead to it. One of those viruses is the adenovirus, which researchers found in more than 50% of the cases.

We spoke with Dr. Victor Trevino, the Laredo Health Authority, if there are any cases here locally. He says he has not seen any cases himself but is aware of cases coming up.

He mentioned it might be possible that a COVID infection could be one of the causes, and that Post-COVID Inflammatory Syndrome may be involved because he says it affects all the organs, but stresses that it’s not proven theory.

Adenovirus is also common and doesn’t usually lead to hepatitis in otherwise healthy children. Despite the severity of these cases, health officials point out they don’t represent a higher than typical number of hepatitis incidents among children.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.