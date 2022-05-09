Female bikers hit the road for Women Riders Month

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Several female bikers in Laredo got together for Women Riders Month!

On Saturday, Elsa Zarate along with her group of friends rode their steel horses through the streets of Laredo.

Zarate says that these strong women enjoy the adrenaline, speed and freedom that a motorcycle gives them.

The group of women also share a passion for giving back to their community.

In light of this international holiday, they encourage folks in town to share the road and be cautious of motorcyclists and their safety.

