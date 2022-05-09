Judge Quintana hosting night court

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Webb County Court is giving residents an opportunity to pay speeding tickets or law violations.

Justice of the Peace Precinct Two Place One Bobby Quintana says this is for people who work and may not be able to go to court hearings during the day.

Judge Quintana says people can go voluntary to the court and take the documents they need to hear their case.

Judge Quintana says these night courts will be done every two or three months for the community’s benefit and commitment in paying up their tickets.

For more information call 956-523-5360.

