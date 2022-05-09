Advertisement

Jury says Bluntson was competent during 2016 murder trial

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The verdict is in, and the jury says a man convicted of killing two children at a former Laredo hotel was mentally competent during his original 2016 murder trial.

Last Tuesday, the Retrospective Competency Trial for Demond Bluntson began.

Bluntson’s attorneys argued that he was not “Competent” during the 2016 trial and had a series of “mental related issues” during the course of it.

For several days, psychiatrists and attorneys who worked on Bluntson’s case testified on their intersections and his state of mind.

On Monday, the jury came back with a verdict and found that Bluntson was competent.

He was sentenced to death for the shooting and killing of a one and a half year old and six-year-old boy in 2012.

Webb County Commissioners get a glimpse at Binational Park Project
Female bikers hit the road for Women Riders Month
Driver of SUV taken to hospital after accident on Mines Road
Laredo Fire Department investigates cause of Wetlands fire
Commissioners get a glimpse of Binational Park Project
