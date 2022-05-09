Jury says Bluntson was competent during 2016 murder trial

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The verdict is in, and the jury says a man convicted of killing two children at a former Laredo hotel was mentally competent during his original 2016 murder trial.

Last Tuesday, the Retrospective Competency Trial for Demond Bluntson began.

Bluntson’s attorneys argued that he was not “Competent” during the 2016 trial and had a series of “mental related issues” during the course of it.

For several days, psychiatrists and attorneys who worked on Bluntson’s case testified on their intersections and his state of mind.

On Monday, the jury came back with a verdict and found that Bluntson was competent.

He was sentenced to death for the shooting and killing of a one and a half year old and six-year-old boy in 2012.

