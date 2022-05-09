KGNS on your side: Where are your vaccine records?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many have gotten a vaccine at some point in their life, wiling or unwillingly.

It’s a well recorded testament of every stage in our lives that you may need in the future for work or school but what happens to all your vaccine records, especially the ones from your childhood?

Hopefully you have a copy because the city says they might not have any of your vaccines on record.

Did you know that when you turn 26, the city and state are no longer required to keep your vaccine records; a fact that not a lot of people are aware of.

The KGNS On Your Side team was contacted about a woman who was starting a new job and needed her vaccine records from the days of her youth.

She did not have the physical copy so she thought the next best thing would be to ask the health department; the place where she got her shots.

However, the city does not have it, in fact no one has it, not even the state.

Doctor Richard Chamberlain with the City of Laredo Health Department says, “If there is a mother who brings their child or a father who brings their child, and they’re 16 years of age and got their HPV vaccine, and they don’t come between the ages of 18 to 26 to get or sign their consent form that record will be purged.”

According to Dr. Chamberlain this is news to a lot of people.

These types of records aren’t easily accessible to the average person; meaning you can’t find it on the internet, you need to actually go to the health department to check.

That is if you don’t have a physical copy.

Dr. Chamberlain says for many, the only vaccine that may show up is the covid vaccine since those were automatically stored by the state.

Chamberlain says, “Since it was an emergency disaster declaration, all individuals were placed in the Mtrack2 system.”

Aside from the Covid vaccines, everything else was wiped out.

If someone does need their vaccine records, according to Chamberlain, there isn’t much you can do, but if need be, it’s safe to get them again with the recommendation from your doctor.

Dr. Chamberlain says, “Some vaccines as we do know wane over time and getting an additional booster to ensure that you do have high titers of antibodies in your system is best.”

Chamberlain encourages parents talk to their 18-year-olds about this policy in case they want to keep their records stored in the state database.

Residents have until the age of 26 to prevent their records from getting expunged.

You can also check with your school district to see if they could have them but Chamberlain says since they partner with the city of Laredo, it’s likely they could not.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.